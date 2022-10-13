Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Today’s Battery, Starting and Charging Diagnostic Tools

Christian Hinton

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

Tools, tools, tools!

Advertisement

There are so many tools that help you diagnose problems with your customers’ vehicles. While there may be plenty of battery, charging and starting system diagnostic tools to choose from, the key is making sure you have the most updated equipment in your shop to keep up with the modernization of today’s vehicles.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about the best diagnostic tools to have in your shop and why keeping them up to date is so important.

Charging systems include the alternator, battery and engine control module which improve fuel economy, battery life and alternator operation. When diagnosing starting and charging systems, it is recommended to perform a voltage drop test on the battery, starter and alternator cables. Voltage drop tests involve using a tool like the digital multimeter to test the actual circuit voltage and compare it with the desired circuit voltage. While the multimeter will provide amperage readings, charging system diagnosing requires a scan tool. This means scan tools are something that you definitely need in your shop.

Advertisement

Thanks to how common digital battery testers are, you and your techs probably have your own. It’s a great tool to have because they are quick and accurate, even on a battery that is not fully charged. It’s also a great upsell for you – be the shop that finds and fixes battery issues, not the one that lets them go!

In the past, traditional battery load testers were the norm to test issues with your customers’ batteries. If there’s any question about battery condition after using a digital tester, a traditional load tester will give you absolute results. A weak battery cannot hide from a load tester.

Advertisement

A traditional load tester can diagnose starting and charging systems as well. Today’s testers are easy to hook up and feature digital displays and a higher degree of accuracy.

When diagnosing modern vehicle systems, scan tool data from those systems and diagnosing tools, in general, are imperative to ensure your shop is up-to-date with the latest technological trends.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Emphasizing Practicality and Style when Selling M/T Tires

Garage Studio: Shock and Strut Inspection Tips

Garage Studio: Technological Challenges for Tires Today

Garage Studio: The Connection Between Oversized Tires & Transmissions

Advertisement

on

Today's Battery, Starting and Charging Diagnostic Tools

on

The Importance of Retorquing Lug Nuts Correctly

on

Low, Medium and High-Level Factors That Influence Tire Mileage

on

Achieving The Perfect Wheel Balance
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

TPMS: TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.
Contact: Tarang SrivastavaPhone: +1 980-616-1931
,
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

The Connection Between Oversized Tires & Transmissions

Garage Studio

Shock and Strut Inspection Tips

Garage Studio

Technological Challenges for Tires Today

Garage Studio

How to Help Your Customer After Catalytic Converter Theft
Connect
Tire Review Magazine