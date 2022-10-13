Today’s Battery, Starting and Charging Diagnostic Tools

Tools, tools, tools!

There are so many tools that help you diagnose problems with your customers’ vehicles. While there may be plenty of battery, charging and starting system diagnostic tools to choose from, the key is making sure you have the most updated equipment in your shop to keep up with the modernization of today’s vehicles.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about the best diagnostic tools to have in your shop and why keeping them up to date is so important.

Charging systems include the alternator, battery and engine control module which improve fuel economy, battery life and alternator operation. When diagnosing starting and charging systems, it is recommended to perform a voltage drop test on the battery, starter and alternator cables. Voltage drop tests involve using a tool like the digital multimeter to test the actual circuit voltage and compare it with the desired circuit voltage. While the multimeter will provide amperage readings, charging system diagnosing requires a scan tool. This means scan tools are something that you definitely need in your shop.