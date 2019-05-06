Mike Tanner Named Director of Vehicle Communications for Auto Care Association

Mike Tanner has been named The Auto Care Association‘s director of vehicle communications.

In this role, he will serve as the association’s lead technical subject matter expert for vehicle connectivity related projects and initiatives, including conducting field testing and inspection of products and services related to proof of concept implementations, liaising with Standard Developing Organizations (SDO) and the creating technical reports and design recommendations for SDO related projects.

Tanner comes to the association from INNOVA/CarMD.

Prior to his most recent position as principal data scientist for CarMD, he held several executive and senior management positions during his career including vice president of network engineering at Terre Star Networks where he led the design, development and implementation of the first voice over IP (VoIP) cellular and satellite-based core network, and executive director of engineering at XO Communications leading the design and development of many first of their kind implementations, including the first long distance VoIP network for Nextel and one of the first implementations of the ethernet over copper technology.

Tanner holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineer technologies from Louisiana Tech University and was recognized as a Louisiana Tech Distinguished Alumnus in 2017.