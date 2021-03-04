Michelin Releases New Regional X One Trailer Tire

Michelin North America, Inc. is launching the Michelin X One Multi T trailer tire.

Launching for the North American regional market, Michelin says the tire is designed for high-scrub, weight-sensitive applications. The X One Multi T is available for spread and multi-axle trailer fitment configurations.

The X One Multi T tire is targeted for weight-sensitive applications such as flatbed and tanker segments. As a wide base single configuration, the company says it enables a tractor-trailer to carry up to 289 more pounds of payload vs. dual tires.

Michelin says the dual-compound tread resists scrub and a cooler internal layer helps maximize casing life. The directional tread design incorporates matrix siping and micro-sipes to reduce irregular wear. Variable groove walls partnered with groove bottom protectors provide improved resistance to stone drilling. Curb guards provide sidewall protection.

The Michelin X One Multi T tire is available in a 445/50R22.5 tire size.