Michelin Launches Serpentine Belt Drive Component Kit

Michelin North America, Inc. , launched a new accessory kit, available on Amazon, and bundles Michelin’s serpentine drive belts with the appropriate idler and tensioner.

Michelin says its serpentine drive belts are high-performance components designed to withstand difficult engine environments with high speed, high temperatures and wet conditions.

Michelin says its serpentine belts are manufactured with premium Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) synthetic rubber and a Smart Stretch design to provide a compact, low-noise drive solution with low maintenance, higher cost-effectiveness and reduced CO2 emissions.

The company adds its idlers are designed and manufactured to reduce vibration, wear and friction.

Michelin’s new line of serpentine belts, idlers and tensioners is exclusively manufactured under license by Steigentech and distributed in North America by International Brake Industries.