How supplier partnerships move sustainability forward in commercial transportation

Being responsible for a substantial portion of freight transport and greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., commercial fleets significantly impact the economy and the environment. It shows how important partnerships can be between OEMs and supplier partners, such as that between Daimler Truck North America and Michelin. During this year’s Michelin Sustainability Summit held at the Sonoma Raceway in California, a panel consisting of executive leadership members from both companies discussed how the partnership is driving sustainability initiatives forward.

For example, Michelin and DTNA’s collaboration on the Super Truck project demonstrates the tangible benefits of low-rolling-resistance tires, which translates to better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Watch the video above to hear more about the wealth of opportunities out there that could lead to a more sustainable and efficient future for commercial fleets.