 How supplier partnerships move sustainability forward in commercial transportation

The right tires can contribute to significant forward sustainable progress for commercial fleets.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:

Being responsible for a substantial portion of freight transport and greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., commercial fleets significantly impact the economy and the environment. It shows how important partnerships can be between OEMs and supplier partners, such as that between Daimler Truck North America and Michelin. During this year’s Michelin Sustainability Summit held at the Sonoma Raceway in California, a panel consisting of executive leadership members from both companies discussed how the partnership is driving sustainability initiatives forward.

For example, Michelin and DTNA’s collaboration on the Super Truck project demonstrates the tangible benefits of low-rolling-resistance tires, which translates to better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Watch the video above to hear more about the wealth of opportunities out there that could lead to a more sustainable and efficient future for commercial fleets.

Video

Maverick Tire Changer: Bead massage

The bead massage feature on the Maverick tire changer helps with better tire and wheel fitment for balancing.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:
Hunter-bead-massage

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on the bead massage feature on Hunter’s Maverick tire changer — which some OEMs are now recommending for better tire and wheel fitment to help with wheel balancing. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

Read Full Article

By Christian Hinton
By Tire Review Staff
By Christian Hinton
By David Sickels
By David Sickels
By Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
By Jeff Wallick
