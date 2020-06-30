Michelin VP of Sales: Signs of Recovery Taking Shape

Many tire dealers are reporting their best week of sales this year as states and provinces gradually reopen their economies. And that trickles through the tire supply chain, from distributors to manufacturers.

On this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we talk with Andrew Meurer, Michelin North America‘s vice president of sales, to get an update on how the company has handled the pandemic, the signs of recovery it’s seeing and what it has in store for the rest of 2020.

Meurer also discusses:

Working out potential supply chain issues;

The reason behind the company’s decision to stop direct-to-consumer sales;

How the company is investing in its dealers;

Michelin North America’s new product launches this year;

And how he sees the tire industry recovering from the pandemic.

