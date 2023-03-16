 Michelin To Invest $300M in Nova Scotia Plants

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Michelin To Invest $300M in Nova Scotia Plants

The investment will see the installation of new technologies in Michelin's three Nova Scotia facilities.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Michelin Nova Scotia plant_

Michelin announced a $300 million CAD (computer-aided design) investment into its Canadian operations to accelerate sustainable mobility and improve its environmental footprint.

Related Articles

The investment, part of Michelin’s global growth strategy, will see the installation of new technologies and equipment in Michelin’s three Nova Scotia production facilities to respond to market evolution, the company said. This includes manufacturing tires for the growing electric vehicle (EV) segment; larger rim size tires for passenger and light truck vehicles; as well as improved fuel efficiency for commercial trucks. In addition, the electrification of key parts of the manufacturing process will reduce carbon emissions at the plants.

“Michelin is committed to developing the mobility of goods and people and doing so in a cleaner and more sustainable way,” said Alexis Garcin, president and CEO of Michelin North America, Inc. “With these investments, we will do exactly that: continue to add capacity in the most strategic segments of the tire market to support the transition to electric vehicles and to energy-efficient freight transportation, while further reducing the environmental footprint of our products and our plants.”

“Companies understand the excellence of Canada’s workers and auto sector – and today’s announcement is a testament to that,” said Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada. “Here in Nova Scotia, we are once again seeing that when we invest in our workers, we build communities and an economy that works for everyone, while leaving a stronger, healthier future for our kids.”

A key part of the multi-year plan is the $140 million CAD expansion of Michelin’s Bridgewater plant, which will add more than 70 new positions, the company said.

“We’re excited to continue to enhance and grow our operations in Canada,” said Andrew Mutch, president of Michelin North America (Canada) Inc. “We have a wonderful history of manufacturing tires here for more than 50 years, and I’m thrilled we can strengthen the competitiveness of our factories for our current and future workforce.”

This is the latest investment in recent years to help Michelin better serve its customers, the company said. In 2020, it announced a $175 million investment in its South Carolina production facilities.

You May Also Like

ATD Salt Lake City Distribution Center
Bill Hanvey Right to Repair
Bridgestone OTR ConExpo
News

Goodyear Celebrates 2023 Women Make America Award Honoree

Goodyear’s Jenny Paige will be celebrated at the 2023 Women Make America Awards gala in Washington, D.C.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The Manufacturing Institute (MI) – the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers – will celebrate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Jenny Paige at the 2023 Women Make America Awards gala in Washington, D.C. on April 20.

The Women Make America Awards recognize women in manufacturing who demonstrate excellence in their careers and communities. Each year, 130 winners are chosen by an external panel of industry leaders based on the criteria of innovation, leadership, mentorship and community engagement. Paige, a senior product marketing manager in Goodyear’s North America consumer business, joins the 2023 class as an honoree.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Hankook Acquires Autonomous Driving Startup ‘3Secondz’

Hankook & Company says the acquisition is part of its strategy to pursue a “digital transformation.”

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Company-HQ
TIA Seeking Nominations for Board of Directors

TIA is accepting nominations for four board positions from eligible individuals employed by TIA-member companies.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-board
Autel, Repairify Announce Exclusive North American Agreement

Autel said Repairify will provide remote diagnostics, calibrations and services.

By Christian Hinton
Autel Repairify collaboration
TechForce Announces FutureTechs Rock Awards Winner

The 2023 TechForce Foundation FutureTechs Rock Awards honors young industry leaders.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-Awards

Other Posts

2024 OTR Tire Conference is Vegas Bound

Las Vegas will play host to TIA’s 2024 OTR Conference at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa.

By Christian Hinton
OTR-Conference-2023
Hunter Engineering Debuts ROI Hub

Hunter Engineering’s new ROI Hub offers 13 specific ROI calculators for Hunter equipment.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-ROI-Hub
Double Coin Appoints Tim Kelly to OE, National Fleet Manager

Kelly has more than three decades of tire industry experience, notably in the commercial segment.

By Madeleine Winer
Tim-Kelly-Double-Coin-CMA
Goodyear Honors J.B. Hunt Driver with Highway Hero Award

A Washington-based truck driver joins the list of award recipients after saving a motorcyclist’s life.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear Hwy Hero