Michelin Launches Next-Gen Mining Tire

Michelin North America, Inc. has introduced the next generation of its mining tire for 250-ton rigid dump trucks – the Michelin XDR 250+. The company says the tire features improved wear resistance, optimized wear and increased aggression resistance.

Available in a 50/80R57 size, the Michelin XDR 250+ tire improves wear resistance and increases tire life by 8% for MB4 and MB compounds, with no tradeoff in ton-miles per hour compared to the Michelin XDR 250 tire, Michelin says.

This tire for rigid dump trucks includes the following upgrades, according to Michelin: