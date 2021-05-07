Connect with us
Michelin-OTR-Tire-XDR-250+

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Michelin Launches Next-Gen Mining Tire

The company says the tire features improved wear resistance, optimized wear and increased aggression resistance.
Tire Review Staff

on

Michelin North America, Inc. has introduced the next generation of its mining tire for 250-ton rigid dump trucks – the Michelin XDR 250+. The company says the tire features improved wear resistance, optimized wear and increased aggression resistance.

Available in a 50/80R57 size, the Michelin XDR 250+ tire improves wear resistance and increases tire life by 8% for MB4 and MB compounds, with no tradeoff in ton-miles per hour compared to the Michelin XDR 250 tire, Michelin says.

This tire for rigid dump trucks includes the following upgrades, according to Michelin:

  • The tire incorporates the second generation of two compounds, MB4 and MB1, that provide improved wear resistance. A new mixing process with a superior level of carbon black dispersion creates a much more homogeneous mix that leads to a slower wear rate.
  • Michelin multilayer technology provides optimized wear on front and rear axles. The outer layer is optimized for front axles for the first cycle of the tire’s life, while the inner layer underneath is optimized for rear axles for the second cycle. Tires are designed to be rotated to the rear axles to increase tire life.
  • With an optimized contact patch, there is increased aggression resistance due to lower tire pressure for the same load capacity compared to the Michelin XDR 250.

In this article:
