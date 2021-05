The Michelin X-Ice Snow winter tire has launched 44 new sizes that will start to be available this month.

Click Here to Read More

Launched in 2020, the X-Ice Snow will now be available in a total of 119 sizes.

The X-Ice SNOW was developed, tested and proven in Michelin’s Nordic test centers, and replaces Michelin’s X-Ice Xi3 and Latitude X-Ice Xi2 tire lines with speed ratings T and H for passenger vehicles, CUVs and SUVs using 14 to 22-in. rim diameters.