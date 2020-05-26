Michelin High Marks in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction

Drivers gave Michelin higher satisfaction ratings in two of the three segments in J.D. Power’s annual Original Equipment Tire Satisfaction Study.

Michelin claimed top honors in the luxury and truck/utility segments. It was the company’s 17th consecutive highest ranking in the luxury category and fifth consecutive highest ranking in the truck/utility category. Michelin placed second in the passenger car segment.

The 2020 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 26,000 vehicle owners of 2018 and 2019 model-year vehicles. Satisfaction was examined in four areas: tire wear, tire ride, tire appearance and tire traction/handling. More information about the 2020 Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study can be found here.