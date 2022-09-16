Connect with us
Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

Madeleine Winer

on

Michelin is launching the Defender 2 tire for CUVs and passenger vehicles, featuring an 80,000-mile warranty with an expansion into 19” and 20” rim sizes. The Defender 2 tire is designed to handle the extra weight and torque of small SUVs, minivans and electric vehicles.

“As the market evolves toward electrification and small SUVs, we continue to strengthen our leadership in longevity and performance,” said Pierluigi Cumo, senior director of Michelin brand and retail marketing.

Michelin says consumers will be able to have confidence in wet and dry conditions thanks to the tire’s full-depth 3-D SipeLock technology. This allows the tire to find extra grip in slippery conditions.

By implementing PIANO acoustic tuning, which Michelin says reduces vibrations caused by the road resulting in a significant reduction of interior noise, the Defender 2 tire is designed for smooth, even wear.

The rolling launch will last through 2023 with additional SUV sizes to be added. Each size of the Defender 2 holds an H-speed rating, and Michelin has added 10 XL sizes to the product offering.

