Michelin Improves MichelinX Mine D2 Extra Load Mining Tire

Michelin North America, Inc. has launched the MichelinX Mine D2 Extra Load L5 35/65R33 tire, an improved version of one of its most popular mining tires.

The new tire, developed to perform in quarry and underground mining applications, is designed to withstand the most aggressive mining environments and has the capacity to carry heavier loads, now with a load rating, the company says.

“The new X Mine D2 Extra Load tire improves upon the well-regarded and trusted X Mine D2 tire, as it increases the load capacity by 16%, from 28,000 kg (30.86 U.S. tons) to 32,500 kg (35.82 tons),” said Sarah Robinson, segment manager of mining for Michelin North America.

In harsh mining environments, tires are often removed before their maximum life cycle due to damage. The Michelin X Mine D2 Extra Load tire utilizes innovative new plies in the sidewall that keep sidewall injuries from spreading and prevent rock cuts from penetrating the sidewall, the company says. Combined with the heavier cables at the crown, the Michelin X Mine D2 Extra Load tire delivers better aggression resistance, allowing sites to maximize tire life, the company says.