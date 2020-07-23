Michelin North America held a virtual product event on July 22 to introduce the Michelin CrossClimate2 to its dealer network, ahead of the all-season tire’s official launch on Aug. 3.

The culmination of science and innovation, and more than 630,000 miles of testing, the CrossClimate2 is “redefining the all-season tire,” said Alexis Garcin, chairman and president of Michelin North America, Inc. in his opening remarks.

With its ability to conquer rain, dry and snow conditions, and “grip to the last stop,” the CrossClimate2 raises the bar in vehicle safety, shortening stopping distances and increasing drivers’ confidence levels, Garcin added.

Scott Clark, member of Michelin’s executive committee, said the CrossClimate2 “fits this moment in time,” as our country turns its attention to recovery, with its inherent features that ensure safety, freedom, tire longevity and more mobility with less impact on society.

Professional driver Shannon McIntosh, and Anton Thomas, Michelin vice president of product performance, helped convey the technological attributes of the CrossClimate2 ahead of McIntosh hitting the track to put the all-season tire to the test in various wet handling/braking and dry braking exercises against leading competitors.