Michelin Debuts CrossClimate2 All-Season Tire in Virtual Event

Michelin says the CrossClimate2 is the culmination of more than 630K miles of testing and raises the bar in vehicle safety.
Michelin North America held a virtual product event on July 22 to introduce the Michelin CrossClimate2 to its dealer network, ahead of the all-season tire’s official launch on Aug. 3.

The culmination of science and innovation, and more than 630,000 miles of testing, the CrossClimate2 is “redefining the all-season tire,” said Alexis Garcin, chairman and president of Michelin North America, Inc. in his opening remarks.

With its ability to conquer rain, dry and snow conditions, and “grip to the last stop,” the CrossClimate2 raises the bar in vehicle safety, shortening stopping distances and increasing drivers’ confidence levels, Garcin added.

Michelin-CrossClimate2-Tire

Scott Clark, member of Michelin’s executive committee, said the CrossClimate2 “fits this moment in time,” as our country turns its attention to recovery, with its inherent features that ensure safety, freedom, tire longevity and more mobility with less impact on society.

Professional driver Shannon McIntosh, and Anton Thomas, Michelin vice president of product performance, helped convey the technological attributes of the CrossClimate2 ahead of McIntosh hitting the track to put the all-season tire to the test in various wet handling/braking and dry braking exercises against leading competitors.

Andrew Meurer, Michelin vice president of sales, recapped the event touting the CrossClimate2 as a “break-through” product for the market and stressed its total value proposition, affirming for dealers that CrossClimate2 will help “drive consumers into your stores.”

In the Phase 1 launch, CrossClimate2 will be available in 25 sizes. The Phase 2 rollout in Q1 2021 will offer fitments for 80% of all passenger cars, CUVs and light trucks on the market, Meurer added, as he described the tire as “exactly the right product at the right time.”

Expressing an affinity for the Michelin dealer network, Meurer said, “You are the essential link between our business and the drivers who buy our tires.”

