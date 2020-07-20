Michelin Challenge Design Upcycle Winners Announced

The winners of the 2020 Michelin Challenge Design global competition have been announced.

Challenge Design is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and is a featured program of Michelin’s Movin’On Summit.

Michelin says the theme, Upcycle, challenged artists, designers, engineers, architects and creatives worldwide to take inspiration or elements from previously-honored Challenge Design entries and create an Upcycled design that added environmental, societal or economic value.

The winning teams came from Brazil, South Korea, India and China. Additional Upcycle Judge’s Award winners came from China, South Korea, Colombia, India, France, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Italy and the United States.

The 2020 Michelin Challenge Design Upcycle winners include:

First place: Dayvid Almeida of Brazil for his entry, “Volkswagen MUT.E”

“It is really important to think about mobility as a complex organism that we could design for our future. The first thought about Upcycle was the idea to make something great and add the value of the solutions that nature has developed,” Almeida said. “I am very grateful for this kind of challenge, for the importance that you give us designers to imagine the future of the mobility. I think for me and for a lot of people in the auto industry, they say Michelin Challenge Design is the most important in the world. It is very important because it brings innovative solutions.”

Second place: Young Jae Kim of South Korea and Dinesh Raman of India for “Fargo”

“One of the challenges in 2020 was to understand what Upcycle meant,” said Young Jae Kim.

“Part of what made this Challenge Design different was that it focused on functionality more than aesthetics. You are going to solve greater problems,” said his teammate, Dinesh Raman. The two are graduate students at the Royal College of Art in London.