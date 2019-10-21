McCarthy Tire Service Safety Trainer Gets Level 400 TIA Earthmover Tire Instructor Certification

Marty Opinsky, McCarthy’s Southern region safety trainer, is now certified as a Level 400 Earthmover Tire Service (ETS) Instructor through the Tire Industry Association (TIA).

McCarthy Tire Service, a family-owned company and one of the largest independent tire dealers in the United States, announced that Marty Opinsky, the dealership’s southern region safety trainer, is now certified as a Level 400 Earthmover Tire Service (ETS) Instructor through the Tire Industry Association (TIA).

This is the highest level of certification in the off-the-road (OTR)/earthmover tire industry with a rigorous examination process, McCarthy Tire says. In addition to an extensive written test, the practical test requires a passing score of 100%. To date, there are only 28 Level 400 instructors in the world.

“This is a remarkable accomplishment,” says John D. McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service. “Safety is our first goal in everything we do, and training is key. We are very proud that our safety department now has two elite Level 400 ETS Instructors.”

Opinsky is responsible for new hire and refresher training for the OTR and commercial truck service operations in McCarthy Tire’s southern region of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. He has 41 years of experience in OTR and commercial truck service, including the last 13 years with McCarthy Tire Service.