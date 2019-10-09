TIA has Openings for 2019 CTS and ATS Certified Training Classes

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has openings in several remaining 2019 Certified Commercial Training Service (CTS) and Certified Automotive Tire Service (ATS) instructor classes.

The four-day, hands-on training classes are designed to educate students on the proper safety procedures and guidelines, qualifying them to certify tire techs in the field.

The Certified CTS Program covers all aspects of commercial tire service including OSHA standards, mounting/demounting, wheel installation and torque, road service, balance and repair. Students will physically mount and demount a tire, as well as install and remove a wheel assembly from the truck using impact and torque wrenches.

The Certified ATS Program provides instruction on the recommended procedures for servicing modern automobiles and light trucks. Subjects range from the relationship between torque and clamping force to TPMS relearn and diagnostic procedures on domestic and import vehicles. The class also includes an exclusive module on Tire Conditions Analysis that use images from TIA’s Passenger and Light Truck Tire Conditions Manual to educate technicians on the most likely reasons for common irregular treadwear patterns.

Most of the classes are held at local community and technical colleges.

Upcoming Certified CTS Instructor classes are:

Oct. 22-25 in Denver

Nov. 12-15 in Chicago

Nov. 19-22 in Baltimore

Upcoming Certified ATS Instructor classes are:

Nov. 12-15 in Baltimore

Dec. 10-13 in Detroit

For more information and to register, contact Chris Hoogenboom at [email protected]; 1.800.876.8372 x 106, or visit TIA’s website, www.tireindustry.org.