August 29, 2019

McCarthy Tire Service Relocates Hughesville, Maryland Operations

McCarthy Tire Service‘s store operations has relocated from its location at 6530 Hughesville Industrial Park Road in Hughesville, Maryland, to ten miles away to 7 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf, Maryland.

The store’s new site is a modern building in an industrial park adjacent to Waldorf’s commercial center. The store handles tire sales and service for commercial trucks, fleets, off-the-road (OTR), industrial equipment and agricultural machines. It also covers southern Maryland as part of McCarthy Tire’s roadside assistance program.

The store’s staff moved to the new location, including Gary Paddy, the long-time location manager who supervised the move.

