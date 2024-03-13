McCarthy Tire hosts leadership meeting

Over 300 tire industry leaders gathered in Wilkes-Barre, PA for the McCarthy Tire Leadership meeting, themed “Building a Legacy Together,” which took place on Feb. 26-29. The event brought together representatives from across the organization, including sales, store managers, regional leaders, corporate department heads and executives.

McCarthy Tire said the meeting focused on three key areas: serving the customer, enhancing leadership skills and living the McCarthy Tire company culture. John McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire, kicked off the meeting with a state of the union address that emphasized the company’s core value, “Because of the Customer, We Exist”. Attendees also participated in interactive workshops designed to improve communication, customer service and stress management.

Steve Hoeft, president commercial truck group at Bridgestone Americas and Rob Siebert, president OTR North America at Bridgestone Americas, presented insights on the latest trends and technologies in the tire industry. The event also featured a vendor expo, where representatives from several key suppliers showcased their products and services and fostered valuable connections with McCarthy Tire leadership.

The meeting provided a platform for networking and team building through various social events, including a welcome reception, and evening activities including an award ceremony that recognized individuals in sales and operations.

“I’m incredibly proud of the energy and commitment displayed at our leadership meeting. The collaborative spirit was truly inspiring, and it solidified my belief in the power of our team. The shared focus on the customer and living our company culture was evident throughout the entire event,” McCarthy Jr. said. “I’m confident that this renewed sense of purpose will translate into exceptional service for our valued customers”.