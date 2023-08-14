McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Dice’s Tire Service

McCarthy Tire Service purchased Dice’s Tire Service, a single location in Carlisle, PA, from owners Sherrie Fisher and Trey Wible.

“I’ve been in the tire business for 39 years and am very proud of my team,” Sherrie Fisher, owner of Dice’s Tire Service said. “I’m also thrilled to be able to transition our family business to another family-owned business. I thank my team, our vendors and our customers for their dedication and find comfort in knowing that they’re in very good hands with the McCarthy Tire team.”

Dice’s Tire Service originated in 1918 as a tire shop in Chambersburg, PA, and opened a second location on Carlisle Pike in the 1970s, selling new and retread tires. The acquisition also includes a Bandag retread plant, bringing the McCarthy Tire Service retread plant count total to 14.