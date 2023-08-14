 McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Dice's Tire Service

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Dice’s Tire Service

Additionally, the purchase encompasses a Bandag retread facility, raising McCarthy Tire Service's total retread plant count to 14.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
dice-logo--mccarthy

McCarthy Tire Service purchased Dice’s Tire Service, a single location in Carlisle, PA, from owners Sherrie Fisher and Trey Wible.

“I’ve been in the tire business for 39 years and am very proud of my team,” Sherrie Fisher, owner of Dice’s Tire Service said. “I’m also thrilled to be able to transition our family business to another family-owned business. I thank my team, our vendors and our customers for their dedication and find comfort in knowing that they’re in very good hands with the McCarthy Tire team.”

Dice’s Tire Service originated in 1918 as a tire shop in Chambersburg, PA, and opened a second location on Carlisle Pike in the 1970s, selling new and retread tires. The acquisition also includes a Bandag retread plant, bringing the McCarthy Tire Service retread plant count total to 14.

News

TIA, MOHR Retail to Offer Two Leadership Training Classes

The virtual leadership classes are designed to help develop the interpersonal and leadership skills.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and partner MOHR Retail will offer two virtual retail and commercial tire store leadership classes beginning in September.

The virtual retail and commercial tire store leadership classes are designed to help develop the interpersonal and leadership skills tire store managers need to create connections, coach and retain their teams and enhance productivity and customer service.

Read Full Article

