Maxam Tire Expands Port Series

Maxam has engineered the MS307 Portxtra IND-3 and MS407 Portxtra IND-4 to provide the industry with solutions for ports and terminals.

To meet the heavy load requirements in port and terminal applications, Maxam says the new Portxtra series utilizes innovative compounding and tread design to exceed port sites’ standards. The port series is available in two tread patterns, the MS307 and the MS407.

Maxam says the MS307 Portxtra IND-3 was developed with an all-steel radial tread ideal specifically for port applications that run heavy loads and long cycle times. Featuring an extra-wide tread profile and reinforced sidewall, the MS307 improves stability on long distances, the company says. The MS307 Portxtra is now available in four sizes, ranging from 12.00R20 to 14.00R24.

Maxam says the MS407 Portxtra IND-4 features a deep belt-stabilized tread that provides users with high levels of traction, longer tread life and low heat buildup. The MS407 is engineered with a high-quality casing and a wear and cut resistant compound, the company says. The MS407 Portxtra is now available in six sizes, ranging from 10.00R20 to 14.00R25.