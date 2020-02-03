Connect with us

News

Maxam Tire Creates New Mining Group

Tire Review Staff

on

Maxam Tire has created the Maxam Mining Group (MMG), which the company says is a dedicated global team specifically focused on the open pit mining segment.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Maxam-Mining-Group-Logo

The MMG has built a team of members across multiple continents responsible for serving regional market demands. Maxam says each member of the team is an industry expert.

Maxam says as mining applications and machinery continue to evolve, its R&D group focuses on the utilization of leading technology to improve safety, product performance and repeatable quality. By leveraging extensive research and testing in multiple mine locations around the world, the company says its engineering team develops site-specific tire compounding along with the next generation casing designs to exceed site requirements for overall performance improvement.

With years of industry experience, Matt Johnson has been appointed as vice president of the Maxam Mining Group and will lead the team in providing the best business solutions for the industry, Maxam says.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Maxam Tire Creates New Mining Group

on

CMA is Exclusive Distributor of Tianli Tire Brand in North America

on

Vredestein Tires to Come OE on VW Golf Mark 8

on

Kumho Tires Chosen as OE on Audi's Q5 Series
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

GT Radial

GT Radial
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: 8664884737
10404 Sixth Street, Rancho Cucamonga California 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect