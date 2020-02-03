Maxam Tire Creates New Mining Group

Maxam Tire has created the Maxam Mining Group (MMG), which the company says is a dedicated global team specifically focused on the open pit mining segment.

Click Here to Read More

The MMG has built a team of members across multiple continents responsible for serving regional market demands. Maxam says each member of the team is an industry expert.

Maxam says as mining applications and machinery continue to evolve, its R&D group focuses on the utilization of leading technology to improve safety, product performance and repeatable quality. By leveraging extensive research and testing in multiple mine locations around the world, the company says its engineering team develops site-specific tire compounding along with the next generation casing designs to exceed site requirements for overall performance improvement.

With years of industry experience, Matt Johnson has been appointed as vice president of the Maxam Mining Group and will lead the team in providing the best business solutions for the industry, Maxam says.