Connect with us

News

Maxam Tire Expands Customer Service Team

Tire Review Staff

on

Maxam Tire says it has expanded its customer service team based in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says continued growth in specialty segments such as mining and forestry tire products has grown the Maxam dealer network, and to meet the expansion of its dealer base, it has decided to bring on additional customer service representatives to provide assistance on account-related matters.

“The decision to expand our customer service team in Boston was a logical step into our business growth strategy. Boston is filled with diverse talent, and with the Maxam Global Dealer Servicing Network growing over 1,800 strong, we need a dedicated group of people to help us stay true to our mission of being a valuable business solutions provider,” says Troy Kline, president of Maxam Tire North America.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Maxam Tire Expands Customer Service Team

on

Executive Interview: K&M Tire's Ken Langhals & Cheryl Gossard

on

GT Radial Enhances Dealer Program, Website

on

Monro, Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Results, Adjusts 2020 Outlook
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.
Contact: Mike FikePhone: 323-588-8257Fax: 323-588-3338
1623 East Nadeau St., Los Angeles CA 90001
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect