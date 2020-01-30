Maxam Tire Expands Customer Service Team

Click Here to Read More

The company says continued growth in specialty segments such as mining and forestry tire products has grown the Maxam dealer network, and to meet the expansion of its dealer base, it has decided to bring on additional customer service representatives to provide assistance on account-related matters.

“The decision to expand our customer service team in Boston was a logical step into our business growth strategy. Boston is filled with diverse talent, and with the Maxam Global Dealer Servicing Network growing over 1,800 strong, we need a dedicated group of people to help us stay true to our mission of being a valuable business solutions provider,” says Troy Kline, president of Maxam Tire North America.