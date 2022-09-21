Connect with us

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Maxam Tire Adds the MS700 to its Industrial Tire Series

Christian Hinton

on

Maxam Tire unveiled the MS700 resilient solid to its existing industrial tire series. Similar to the recently launched MS600 press-on solid, the MS700 will be developed in the newly opened solid tire factory. The MS700 resilient will encompass the all-new “liquid gold” patent-pending compound technology, EcoPoint3TM.

According to Maxam, EcoPoint3TM compounding, otherwise known as “liquid gold” technology, tackles rolling, skid, and wear resistance. This patented process allows the new MS700’s liquid-mixed masterbatches to be produced with less filler, higher ratios of stress at elongation, and minimum proportions of impurities.

Maxam says the MS700 was developed for maximum lifting capabilities, even for applications used in port, and has one of the widest footprints in its class. Designed with a distinctive tread pattern and smooth centerline, Maxam claims this product yields an optimal combination of traction and tread life while also enhancing steering and preventing chunking in aggressive applications.

