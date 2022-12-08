fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Matching Your Customers with the Best Touring Tire

Christian Hinton

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

Picture this: You’ve prepared your list of symptoms and questions to ask the doc, but when the time comes to see them, they don’t seem to want to get to the bottom of your issues. Instead, they send you home with a prescription you’ve never heard of before.

Advertisement

You pop two of those bad boys and the next thing you know, you are seeing the sleep monster from your childhood you thought you forgot about.

Your doctor shouldn’t recommend random medication without asking questions, so you shouldn’t recommend a tire without asking your customer some questions. This is especially true when you think they might be suited for a touring tire.

In this video from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio, we talk about why you should ask questions and know how customers will use their vehicle first before recommending a touring tire.

The touring tire segment has a lot to offer as the largest volume tire segment. However, with great power comes great responsibility. With the sheer volume of this segment comes the challenge of determining which touring tires to stock or order for your customers.

Advertisement

Leading up to the point of sale, find out the customer’s driving habits, what type of road conditions they drive on, the average mileage they drive, and their budget before matching them with the right touring tire. To cater to customers looking for a touring tire, most manufacturers have “good, better and best” options regarding the cost and quality of different tires in the manufacturer’s lineup.

Selling new tires should come with guidance at the point of sale on how your customers can get the longest life from them. That starts with you having the right tires that you can order from a distributor or already stocked in the first place. For example, if you live in a climate that requires a three-peak mountain snowflake-rated tire, make sure you stock a touring tire with that specification – along with whatever other tires you think are most prevalent to your customer’s driving conditions.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Prioritizing Safety Can Give You a Competitive Advantage

Garage Studio: Buying vs. Leasing vs. Financing Shop Equipment

Garage Studio: How Performance Reviews Can Improve Your Shop

Garage Studio: Buying vs. Leasing Shop Equipment

Advertisement

on

Matching Your Customers with the Best Touring Tire

on

How Touring Tires are Designed to Meet Driver Needs

on

The Largest Volume Tire Segment Continues to Thrive

on

Classic Car Owners Look for Tires That Match Their Driving Habits
Connect with us

Trending Now

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

Garage Studio: The Difference Between A/T, R/T and M/T Tires

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

VMAC

VMAC
Contact: Lurene HainesPhone: 250-740-3200Fax: 250-740-3201
1333 Kipp Rd., Nanaimo BC V9X 1R3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Offering Perks with Tire Purchases
Buying vs leasing shop equipment Buying vs leasing shop equipment

Garage Studio

Buying vs. Leasing Shop Equipment

Garage Studio

How Performance Reviews Can Improve Your Shop
Tires-for-Classic-Cars Tires-for-Classic-Cars

Garage Studio

Classic Car Owners Look for Tires That Match Their Driving Habits
Connect
Tire Review Magazine