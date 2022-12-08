Matching Your Customers with the Best Touring Tire

Picture this: You’ve prepared your list of symptoms and questions to ask the doc, but when the time comes to see them, they don’t seem to want to get to the bottom of your issues. Instead, they send you home with a prescription you’ve never heard of before.

You pop two of those bad boys and the next thing you know, you are seeing the sleep monster from your childhood you thought you forgot about. Your doctor shouldn’t recommend random medication without asking questions, so you shouldn’t recommend a tire without asking your customer some questions. This is especially true when you think they might be suited for a touring tire. In this video from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio, we talk about why you should ask questions and know how customers will use their vehicle first before recommending a touring tire. The touring tire segment has a lot to offer as the largest volume tire segment. However, with great power comes great responsibility. With the sheer volume of this segment comes the challenge of determining which touring tires to stock or order for your customers.

Leading up to the point of sale, find out the customer’s driving habits, what type of road conditions they drive on, the average mileage they drive, and their budget before matching them with the right touring tire. To cater to customers looking for a touring tire, most manufacturers have “good, better and best” options regarding the cost and quality of different tires in the manufacturer’s lineup. Selling new tires should come with guidance at the point of sale on how your customers can get the longest life from them. That starts with you having the right tires that you can order from a distributor or already stocked in the first place. For example, if you live in a climate that requires a three-peak mountain snowflake-rated tire, make sure you stock a touring tire with that specification – along with whatever other tires you think are most prevalent to your customer’s driving conditions.

