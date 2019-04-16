News/Tire Review
April 16, 2019

Mary DellaValle Appointed Editor of Tire Review at Babcox Media

DellaValle-Mary
Mary DellaValle, Tire Review Editor

Mary DellaValle has been appointed editor of Babcox Media, Inc.'s Tire Review brand.

Since 1901, Tire Review has been committed to helping today’s independent tire dealers run and grow a more competitive business. It was the first brand in the Babcox Media portfolio, acquired in 1920, and continues to deliver a strong mix of operational advice, tire and service information and up-to-the-minute news across its print, digital and video platforms.

Bill Babcox, president of Babcox Media, said, “Owners and operators depend on Tire Review to deliver market intelligence and news to drive their business. The brand needs a fiercely committed, experienced and innovative force at the content helm, and we know Mary D. to be just that.”

DellaValle joined Babcox Media in 1988 as the senior editor of Brake & Front End. Since then, she’s held various roles, most recently serving as the editor of ImportCar in addition to contributing her talents across the entire portfolio in a variety of ways.

“I am excited to immerse myself in the tire industry and get to work on our flagship brand. I’m thrilled to bring my experience to Tire Review, where we will continue to provide premium content to its valued and loyal readership,” said DellaValle.

DellaValle’s appointment makes her only the 10th editor of the brand in its 118-year history.

