December 26, 2018

Marangoni Expanding Tennessee Manufacturing Plant

Marangoni Tread North America will expand its manufacturing plant in Tennessee, President and CEO Bill Sweatman announced.

“With unit sales up this year, production had to be increased right away,” Sweatman said. “Independent retreaders’ business remains strong and we expect demand to continue to increase as we move into 2019. We will be adding additional capacity to manufacture the XP Extreme Performance wide base Ringtread here in the U.S.”

The Ringtread XP Extreme Performance combines Marangoni’s Ringtread technology with a spliceless, pre-cure and double contour profile. The new production line, expected to be up and running in the second quarter of 2019, will produce Ringtreads up to and including 500 mm widths.

“Our primary goal every day is to provide our customers with the best in class products at the time they need them,” said, Chanthavy Vongsamphanh, vice president of operations for Marangoni Tread North America. “This expansion will allow us to optimize our already successful, demand-driven inventory system and we will be expanding our workforce by 10%, thus creating more American jobs.”

Marangoni said having its products made in the U.S. and distributed from a central location has allowed it to gain a competitive advantage against competitors importing products into the U.S.

