 Bridgestone Provides A/T, Winer Tires for Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

Bridgestone said the tire is the world’s first-ever supercar all-terrain tire to feature run-flat technology.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Bridgestone-lambo-fitment

Bridgestone Americas has been chosen as the sole and exclusive tire partner for the new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, providing all-terrain and winter fitments for the world’s first all-terrain, super sports car equipped with a V10 engine and all-wheel drive powertrain.

Specifically designed for the unique engineering requirements of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, the new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tire offers drivers maximum on-road and off-road performances, the company said. The tire’s bespoke polymers, patterns and tire technologies have been developed to enhance the all-terrain capabilities of the Huracán Sterrato and maximize the thrill and fun of driving on and off the asphalt behind the wheel of the supercar.

The custom-developed Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tires are an exclusive fit for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, and just like the all-terrain supercar, Bridgestone’s new HRD supercar all-terrain tire delivers several unique features, the company said. According to Bridgestone, the tire is the world’s first-ever supercar all-terrain tire to feature Run-Flat Technology (RFT), supporting drivers to continue driving safely even after a puncture – for up to 50 miles at 50 miles per hour with 0-bar pressure.

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 includes a new tire compound designed to optimize grip, with a specific shoulder integrated for additional grip in deep gravel and mud. Meanwhile, the tread pattern on the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 has also been optimized for the best possible handling and high-speed performance without compromising off-road grip, the company said.

“With the Dueler All-Terrain AT002, Bridgestone has created a bespoke tire that perfectly complements the high-speed all-terrain concept of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato,” said Steven De Bock, vice president, consumer replacement and OE, Bridgestone EMIA. “We’ve created a tire that is just as capable at high speeds on asphalt as it is when driving off-road, providing high-speed stability and off-road capability, rising to meet a completely different set of challenges on mud, gravel and demanding terrains.”

These custom-designed Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tires are available in two dimensions: 235/40 ZR19 (96Y) XL RFT for the front wheels and 285/40 ZR19 (107Y) XL RFT for the rear. The Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 will also be available as an aftersales winter option for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, available in 235/40 R19 96Y XL and 285/40 R19 107Y XL sizes.

Goodyear_90_Percent_Sustainable_Tire
Yokohama-construction-tires-OTR
