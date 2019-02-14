MAM Software to Exhibit at 2019 Tuffy Dealer Meeting

MAM Software, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MAM Software Group, Inc., will exhibit their point of sale solution, VAST, at the 2019 Tuffy Dealer Meeting Feb. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

VAST is a point of sale and management system designed for both single and multi-location tire dealers and auto service shops. Its features help to increase revenues and generate incremental profits, while enhancing customer service and productivity, MAM Software says.

The tire dealer and auto service shop software has been developed by specialists with many years’ experience of working with tire dealers, franchises, chains and independent service dealers. An integrated parts catalog and labor guide help to accelerate the estimating process while ensuring all jobs are profitable, the company says.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the Tuffy Dealer meeting again this year. We are looking forward to showcasing the power of VAST and introduce the Tuffy dealers to our latest improvements and products including MAM CarSide Digital Inspection & MAM Commerce,” said John Fischer, vice president for sales and marketing for MAM Software.