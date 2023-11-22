 Maine Voters Overwhelmingly Back Right to Repair

Maine Voters Overwhelmingly Back Right to Repair

Over 80% of Mainers voted "yes" to ensure that they and their repair shops can access vehicle diagnostic tools and data.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Over 80% of Mainers voted “yes” in a ballot initiative to ensure car owners and the independent repair shops of their choice can access vehicle diagnostic tools and data necessary for routine repairs. The Maine vote comes after movement on the federal level to advance the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act (H.R. 906).

With Maine’s progress in marking a step forward for the broader auto Right-to-Repair movement, CAR Coalition Executive Director Justin Rzepka underscored that work remains to be done to advance car repair protections for drivers across the country:

“Maine voters’ overwhelming show of support for Question 4 adds momentum to the growing national push for right to repair protections. The CAR Coalition will continue this important fight at the federal level with bipartisan bills like the SMART and REPAIR Acts to ensure every American – no matter where they live – has the right to repair the car they own,” he said.

A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee recently unanimously voted to advance the bipartisan REPAIR Act to the full committee for consideration. The move came on the heels of a White House event that heard from key administration officials and industry representatives like CAR Coalition Member Allstate Insurance on the need for federal repair protections like the REPAIR Act and the bipartisan Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act (H.R. 1707).

