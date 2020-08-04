Magna Tyres Opens Czech Republic Office

Magna Tyres Group has opened a sales office in the Czech Republic to be closer to the Czech and the Slovakian market.

Click Here to Read More

With its regional office in Poland and with its partners in the Eastern European region, Magna Tyres said brand awareness and market share have grown for the company, resulting in the construction of an additional sales office in Eastern Europe.

“We took a great deal of care in choosing this location for our new office. This strategic decision enables Magna Tyres to further strengthen our commitment, enhance the efficiency, to provide better services, expand our scope, and enable new projects. This regional office will strengthen our footprint and offer a dedicated local business professional for our clients and partners,” said Marcin Kochaniak, managing director of Magna Tyres Poland.