 Magna Tyres Brings Latest OTR Tire Range to ConExpo Show

The latest OTR tire products will be displayed on the Magna Tyres stand.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Magna Tyres is returning to the ConExpo Show after making its debut at the event in 2017.

Taking center stage on the Magna Tyres booth will be a selection of six tire patterns – 20.5R25 Magna MA01+, 26.5R25 Magna MU30, 29.5R25 Magna M-Terrain, 35/65R33 Magna MA07+ and 37.25R35 Magna MA02, which will cover the mining and earthmover market sectors. Plus, the 12-16.6 PR12 Magna M-Skid TL for the construction industry.

ConExpo 2023 is now returning after a three-year gap due to the COVID pandemic and will be staged in Las Vegas from March 14-18. Magna Tyres said it will be at booth N10741 in the North Hall.

