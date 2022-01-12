Magna Tyres Group To Acquire Polish Tyre Dealer

Click Here to Read More

Magna Tyres says Industra has strong positioning in Poland as the biggest supplier of specialty tire services. The

company works with three product categories: industrial tires (from forklifts to port handling machines),

tires for earthmoving machinery and the agricultural sector (tires, wheels and tracks).

Magna’s expansion into this part of Europe supports business growth and meets the needs of the company’s diverse customer database, Magna Tyres said. It also enables Magna Tyres to further expand into regions such as the Baltic Countries, Balkans and Eastern European countries.

“I am very happy that this transaction is finalized,” said Marcin Kochaniak, CEO of Magna Tyres Poland.

“Looking for strategic partners for a long time, knowing the nature of the market in our part of Europe, the

market habits and people operating on it, I believe that the acquisition of Industra, with all its experience

and the team, will turn out to be a bull’s eye.”