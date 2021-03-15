Connect with us
M-Terminal Tires Available on Terberg Terminal Tractors

Both tire sizes 280/75R22.5 and 310/80R22.5 are now approved and homologated on Terberg equipment.
Tire Review Staff

on

Magna Tyres Group has made Magna M-Terminal tires available on Terberg terminal tractors.

Both tire sizes 280/75R22.5 and 310/80R22.5 are now approved and homologated on Terberg equipment. Moving forward, customers have the possibility to select Magna M-Terminal tyres on their new terminal tractors.

The Magna M-Terminal is an industrial tire for challenging port and terminal conditions where the risk of damage and puncture is very high, the company says. Magna adds the 32mm deep tread profile and industrial carcass construction results in better performance, more running hours and less downtime. It has a closed shoulder design and strong and wide rib.

