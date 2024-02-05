Litens Aftermarket acquires Kenakore Solutions

Litens Aftermarket has acquired Kenakore Solutions, a third-party logistics warehouse and distribution center. Kenakore has been a partner to Litens for the past seven years, the company said. Through integrating Kenakore’s processes and systems, Litens said it will have enhanced communication capabilities and increased flexibility that enables it to further meet diverse customer demands.

With the completion of the acquisition, Kenakore’s distribution center will be rebranded as “Litens Aftermarket Distribution,” Litens said. With 123,000 square feet of space, the facility is staffed by 40 employees and includes 30 shipping and receiving bays. This facility will play a role in kitting and distributing Litens Aftermarket products, serving as the primary distribution hub for Litens Aftermarket in North America, the company says.

“We work closely with the team at Kenakore and are excited to bring them under the Litens umbrella,” John Lussier, president of Litens Aftermarket, said. “This acquisition is a natural progression as we continue to strengthen our control over the customer experience across the aftermarket and underscores our commitment to elevating the Litens brand.”