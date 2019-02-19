Latin Tyre Expo Announces 2019 Dates, Moves Back to Atlapa Convention Center in 2019

Due to construction delays at the new $193 million Amador Convention Center, the 2019 Latin Tyre Expo and the Latin Auto Parts Expo in Panama will once again be hosted at the Atlapa Convention Center. The show will also run from June 26-28 this year and the Latin Auto Parts Expo will run from July 17-19.

As in the past, the Latin Tyre Expo showcases more than 200 exhibitors and over 300 exhibitors are featured in the Latin Auto Parts Expo. Thousands of buyers from Latin America and the Caribbean attend both shows annually. The expo agenda includes educational presentations from industry leaders both from the tire and aftermarket parts business.

As global economies improve, Latin America is also benefiting from the increase in business opportunities. The Central America Region as a whole represents a market of about 46 million people who collectively imported over $29.6 billion of U.S. goods in 2017. As a result, the region is the third largest export market for U.S. manufactured goods in Latin America behind only Mexico and Brazil, according to the Latin Tyre Expo. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration reported that the expos provide valuable insights to new and experienced tire and auto part exporters who want gain knowledge of the export opportunities in this region.

All companies and distributors will have the opportunity to sell their products at the shows. Companies looking to expand into the Latin American parts or tire market are encouraged to attend. For booth inquiries and show information, contact [email protected] or visit www.latintyreexpo.com and www.latinpartsexpo.com.