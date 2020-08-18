Connect with us
News

Latin Tyre/Auto Parts Expo Postponed to 2021

Tire Review Staff

on

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Latin Expo Group has postponed the Latin American & Caribbean Tyre Expo and the Latin Auto Parts Expo until July 13-16, 2021, at the Amador Convention Center in Panama City, Republic of Panama.

The group says safety protocols will be implemented at the event to provide a safe environment.

The Amador Convention Center in Panama features a capacity for more than 25,000 people. Over 300 international exhibitors and thousands of tire and auto part distributors attend each year, the group says.

Connect