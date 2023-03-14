 Auto Care Association Joins the Right to Repair Movement

The Auto Care Association releases 10 best practice guidelines for legislators.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bill Hanvey Right to Repair

Auto Care Association joined other global association leaders to support the global right to repair movement by signing the new right to repair position statement. The statement lists the core beliefs of the movement and the objectives and intended outcomes of right to repair legislation. The document sets forth 10 best practice principles for developing a framework for right to repair legislation that any supporting country can use and adapt to their needs. 

Globally, the automotive aftermarket keeps 1.5 billion vehicles on the road while contributing $1.8 trillion to the global economy, the Auto Care Association says. After vehicles exit their warranty period, independent repair shops perform 70% of repairs. Without the convenience and choice of independent parts and repair, especially in suburban and rural communities, Auto Care Association says consumers will have limited access to affordable vehicle service and repair.

The United States auto care industry represents $492 billion and contributes 2% to the U.S. GDP. The 4.5 million professionals employed in the automotive aftermarket keep the nation’s 292 million vehicles on the road safer, and longer, the Auto Care Association says. 

Both Australia and South Africa have successfully retained their drivers’ right to repair their vehicles, the Auto Care Association says. These countries are a model for similar legislation in the US that levels the playing field and keeps the consumer at the heart of decision-making across the transportation ecosystem, the Auto Care Association says.

Read the full position statement from Auto Care Association here

