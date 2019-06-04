News/Kukui Corp.
June 4, 2019

Software Provider Kukui Corp. Secures $27M in Funding from SSM Partners

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Software Provider Kukui Corp. Secures $27M in Funding from SSM Partners

Anti-Vehicle Safety Inspection Bill Dies In Missouri Senate

Continental Tire Announces June Sales Promotion

IPA Releases Alpha Mutt with ABS Trailer-Inspection System

Michelin, GM Show Off Uptis - an Airless Tire Prototype - at Movin'On Summit

Trans Texas Tire recalls some Contender tires sold at Discount Tire

Update: U.S. Clarifies Timing of 25% Tariff Hike on Chinese Imports

Judge Orders New Union Vote at Kumho Tire Plant in Georgia

Moody's Downgrades Goodyear's Credit Rating

Falken Tires Announces Third-Quarter Price Increase

Kukui Corp. has secured $27 million in Series A funding, the company announced in early June.

The strategic growth investment from Memphis-based SSM Partners will provide Kukui with resources to accelerate continued platform innovation, rapid market expansion and expanded customer services and support accelerated growth in the automotive aftermarket, according to Kukui.

As part of the strategic growth investment, Jim Tallman, executive chairman of Innovative Interfaces and a former CEO with multiple companies, will be joining Kukui as executive chairman to support the management team as an advisor.

Show Full Article