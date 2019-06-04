Software Provider Kukui Corp. Secures $27M in Funding from SSM Partners

Kukui Corp. has secured $27 million in Series A funding, the company announced in early June.

The strategic growth investment from Memphis-based SSM Partners will provide Kukui with resources to accelerate continued platform innovation, rapid market expansion and expanded customer services and support accelerated growth in the automotive aftermarket, according to Kukui.

As part of the strategic growth investment, Jim Tallman, executive chairman of Innovative Interfaces and a former CEO with multiple companies, will be joining Kukui as executive chairman to support the management team as an advisor.