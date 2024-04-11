 K&R Tire Center to host grand opening of new Flint, MI location

News

K&R Tire Center to host grand opening of new Flint, MI location

The company said it will have representatives from Goodyear, local customers and dealership representatives on hand to celebrate.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
KR-Tire-center

K&R Tire Center will host a grand opening event at 3086 East Court Street, Flint, MI on April 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The company said it will have representatives from Goodyear, local customers and its dealership representatives to celebrate.

According to K&R, the tire center offers Goodyear retreads, tire repairs, section repairs, rim recon, hard tire pressing, and sales, among other things. This will bring 20 new jobs to the community. There will be lunch provided and tours of the operation.

