K&M Conference Features Tire Shop Development Sessions

The afternoon sessions during day two of K&M Tire‘s 2021 Virtual Dealer Conference, held Jan. 20-21, kept the momentum of the event going full-speed ahead to provide its dealers with resourceful information and takeaways to help improve their businesses and make them thrive.

Constructive Disruption Seminar K&M Tire Director of Training, Jeff Wallick, explored how dealers can spot opportunities to accelerate and grow their business in 2021 and beyond by embracing challenges and turning them into advantages. “Remarkable companies are remarkable precisely because of what they don’t do, as much as what they do,” said Wallick as he encouraged dealers to think outside of the box to improve, better focus and streamline their business, and to examine themselves and their business with a critical eye. He cautioned to avoid these five words that kill progress: That’s What We’ve Always Done. “Last year’s disruptive environment was actually an opportunity to experiment in disguise. If you don’t see this as an opportunity to experiment right now, what are the odds that you’ll ever try something new?,” Wallick questioned. As a means to embrace “constructive disruption,” Wallick suggested dealers ponder something they could subtract from their business that would enable them to make a gain — an improvement that would help boost profitability. “In 2021, what will you add to your business in order to multiply the results that you seek,” he asked. In the spirit of “where your focus flows, your energy follows,” Wallick advised dealers to consider when was the last time they revisited their store hours and the number of days they’re open, re-evaluated their current tire programs or tweaked other areas of their business that might need adjusting, as a means to make immediate improvements.

Regarding ways to make it easier for customers to do business with you in 2021, Wallick emphasized the critical need for convenience during their shopping experience. “Are you where your customers are when they begin their purchase journey?,” he asked. With more than 60% of consumers starting their product search on Amazon, he advised dealers to amp up their customer outreach and ask themselves, “how convenient are you to do business with and how easy is it for your customers to find you?” Wallick suggested they go to Facebook.com/business/pages to create their free Facebok business page, and to Google.com/business to claim their free Google My Business page, as a means to connect their business to thousands of current and prospective customers. In closing, Wallick asked, “What is your call to action? Through a sea of challenges, spot the opportunities to set yourself up for success, not only for the next year or so, but for the next decade. How will you refocus your business through subtraction so that you can add to your bottom line. What is something simple you will do today to make a positive impact on your business?” Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Seminar Dave Miller, K&M Tire director of marketing, highlighted five components of the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire associate dealer program. 1. Exclusive Incentives & Finance Miller described the biggest loyalty-driving pieces of the program for both retailers and consumers — exclusive rebates that only Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire dealers are eligible to offer.

In 2020, he said exclusive rebates offered to consumers through the program totaled almost $850,000. “Leveling the playing field and empowering the independent tire dealer is what this program is all about,” Miller noted. For 2021, the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire program will continue with a digital platform for both instant rebates at the counter and consumer rebates that the end-user is responsible for uploading to the online rebate site, added Miller. “The exclusive rebate digital platforms are easy to operate and streamlined for quick turnaround on both instant and consumer rebates.” Another perk of the program is the ability to help drive up car counts by advertising rebates to consumers on their behalf via social media, utilizing a “geofencing” location-based service to find the right customers and send them right to their door. Miller also detailed “volume bonus” programs for both Ag and Commercial dealers, noting that its consumer purchase incentives paid out well over $550,000 to Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire dealers in 2020.

2. Office Supplies & Software Through partnerships with numerous vendors, the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire program can offer solutions for the backend of its dealers’ businesses by offering national account discounts on things like website development, P.O.S. software, uniforms and office supplies, said Miller. He noted website options can be tailored to help create a great online experience for customers and carry out its dealers’ vision for their businesses. An in-house team can also help build custom websites for members of the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire program. 3. Marketing While the whole Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire program is all about marketing, “it’s our job to offer our dealers a custom a la carte marketing package that helps pin an exclamation point on the vision for your company,” said Miller in detailing the program’s vast marketing arsenal. “It gives you the flexibility to choose what aspects of the branding packages are suitable for your area marketing.” The program is such that it guides dealers in choosing custom marketing packages, mailers, social media advertising, SEO marketing options, and the like. “The Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire program literally puts all the power in your hands to level the playing field,” said Miller, adding that its “In the Tread” magazine is another resource for its dealers. Mailed on a quarterly basis, the magazine offers valuable industry information and details resources available through the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire program.

4. Parts & Oil Programs Miller announced a new vendor partner for 2021 — Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions. Company spokesperson Bo Graf provided an overview of the company, how it acquires wheels through a process of working with auto dismantlers across the country, and how its vast inventory can help make K&M dealers more profitable selling OEM wheels. He also conducted a demo of the K&M/Blackburn-branded website. 5. Warranty Services Miller reviewed two warranty options —Road Hazard Coverage and Service Warranty. The warranties feature a la carte style options. “With the vast SKU proliferations and surprise maintenance on most makes/models of vehicles, we want your customers leaving your independent shop knowing that they have a friend in the tire business, and that means turning to a Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire location for all of their automotive tire and service needs,” noted Miller. Momentum: p=m*v Seminar With K&M’s trade show theme “Keep on Rollin'” in mind, Phil Avery, director of learning and development for Best-One Tire & Service, shared what came to his mind when he thought of the theme: momentum. While momentum may be the driving force of an event, he explained to the audience that it’s much more than that.

