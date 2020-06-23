Keter Tyre Opens Keter Tire USA, Starts NeoTerra Brand

Keter Tyre Ltd. has named tire industry veteran Rick Phillips as CEO to head up its U.S. business unit, Keter Tire USA . Phillips will take the lead in the new initiative as well as in launching a new Brand called NeoTerra, which just recently entered into mass production.

Phillips joins Keter with more than 40 years experience in the tire industry, including previous stints with Yokohama Tire Corp, Triangle Tire Corp. and, most recently, with Disruptive Concepts Consulting.

“Our signature brand NeoTerra, which means “New World,” was developed specifically for the U.S. market and features a full line of passenger, light truck and commercial truck products with world-class quality and backed by one of the best warranties in the industry, including a money-back guarantee,” said Phillips.

Keter USA says it sources production facilities from around the world to offer a full line of OTR, ST, ATV and rubber track products, as well as steel and aluminum wheels, and specialty tire industry equipment.