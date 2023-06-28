 Kenda Tires Introduces Klever M/T2 Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Kenda Tires Introduces Klever M/T2 Tire

The Klever M/T2 and R/T true red-letter tires will be featured in short course off-road and desert racing series across the country.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Kenda-Racing

The Klever M/T2 (KR629), Kenda’s recently launched second-generation mud terrain (MT) tire, debuted earlier this year in retail showrooms and on the off-road racing circuit this spring.

Related Articles

Kenda said it spent over two years developing the Klever M/T2 and over four years on its red-letter offering. The process included UV testing by placing the red rubber outdoors and checking it monthly to monitor any fading to an off-brand pink.

“We brought all the materials (involved) into our tech center and tested them for aging,” said Al Henderson, automotive team leader of engineering for Kenda. “We’ve used an ozone tester to look at each component that goes into the red compound, making sure it’s not predisposed to color distortion over time.”

The manufacturer said the Klever M/T2 and R/T true red-letter tires will be featured throughout the summer in short-course off-road and desert racing series across the country.

You May Also Like

Turbo Tires Run Flat
Hankook-Portland-e-prix
bridgestone-tire-inflation-tips-1400
Conti-ultracontact
EV Bizz

Goodyear Launches Urban Max BSA (EV) Bus Service Tire

Goodyear introduced the Urban Max BSA EV, designed for today’s growing municipal EV fleets.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Goodyear bus EV

Goodyear Tire & Rubber introduced the a new EV-ready tire for communities around the country looking to drive buses and transit fleets more efficiently while transitioning to more sustainable battery EVs. The company said the new Urban Max BSAEV (Bus Service All-Position) tire was specially designed in partnership with GILLIG, a manufacturer of American-built heavy-duty transit buses.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Manufacturers Push UHP Summer Tire Segment to the Limits

In a targeted segment that caters to enthusiasts — from spirited daily drivers to weekend track warriors — dealers who are up to speed on tire features, performance and options will find success with their UHP summer customers.

By Denise Koeth
maxxis-victra-vr1-UHP-tire
Falken Tires Will Be an OE Supplier for the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Falken’s Ziex ZE001A was selected as tire of choice for the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-Subaru-OE
Hankook Tire’s Ventus Race Tire Used at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

The Ventus Race tire was developed specifically for the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Lambo
Bridgestone Introduces its First EV Specific Tire

Bridgestone’s Turanza EV tire is designed for all Tesla models and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-EV-Touring

Other Posts

Yokohama Tire Seeks to Repeat Success at Pikes Peak

In 2022, the tire manufacturer emerged as the overall champion, 10 podium placements, four division victories, and four out of the top five overall performers.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-sustainable-racing
Yokohama Tire Renews Nitrocross Sponsorship

Yokohama Tire returns as Nitrocross’ official supplier with Advan race tires.

By Christian Hinton
Nitrocross-FC1
Kenda Unveils New Brand Logo

Kenda said the new logo incorporates three design elements that represent quality assurance, a strong foundation and the road ahead.

By Madeleine Winer
Kenda Tire USA logo 2023
Goodyear Unveils Carbon Black Tire Made with Renewable Energy

Goodyear’s new ElectricDrive GT tire is made with Monolith carbon black produced from carbon and hydrogen.

By Christian Hinton
Monolith-angled