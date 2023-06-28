Kenda Tires Introduces Klever M/T2 Tire

The Klever M/T2 (KR629), Kenda’s recently launched second-generation mud terrain (MT) tire, debuted earlier this year in retail showrooms and on the off-road racing circuit this spring.

Kenda said it spent over two years developing the Klever M/T2 and over four years on its red-letter offering. The process included UV testing by placing the red rubber outdoors and checking it monthly to monitor any fading to an off-brand pink.

“We brought all the materials (involved) into our tech center and tested them for aging,” said Al Henderson, automotive team leader of engineering for Kenda. “We’ve used an ozone tester to look at each component that goes into the red compound, making sure it’s not predisposed to color distortion over time.”

The manufacturer said the Klever M/T2 and R/T true red-letter tires will be featured throughout the summer in short-course off-road and desert racing series across the country.