Kenda Unveils New Brand Logo

Kenda refreshed its brand image and logo to showcase its vision of “Designed for Your Journey.” The new logo incorporates three design elements that represent quality assurance, a strong foundation and the road ahead the company said. The new logo incorporates three design elements: a check mark shape on the top that represents quality assurance and safety; an inverted V shape on the bottom that symbolizes a strong foundation; and a diagonal line in the middle that represents the road ahead.

The new logo is part of Kenda’s brand refresh strategy, which aims to communicate its core values of honesty, quality, service and innovation, the company said.

“At Kenda, we are passionate about helping our customers reach their destinations safely and reliably. We design our products to be durable, performance-oriented and value driven. We are constantly exploring possibilities and finding new ways to innovate and improve our efficiency and capabilities. Our new brand image and logo reflect our vision of ‘Designed for Your Journey,’ and our commitment to being a world-class brand,” said Jimmy Yang, chairman and president of Kenda.

Kenda started in the tire industry with bicycle tires in 1962 and expanded to include motorcycle, specialty and automobile tires. Based in Taiwan, Kenda has technology centers located in the United States, China, Europe and Taiwan. The company also sponsors various sports events and teams around the world to promote its brand awareness and inspire people to follow their passions.