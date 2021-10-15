Jay Leno to Kick Off SEMA Show at New Products Breakfast

Jay Leno will kick off the 2021 SEMA Show as the featured guest of the New Products Breakfast on Nov. 2. Taking place before the SEMA Show floor officially opens that same day, the New Products Awards Breakfast is akin to an opening ceremony for the four-day event, where automotive innovation, technology and advancement take center stage, according to SEMA Show.

As the featured guest of the New Products Breakfast, Leno will inspire and motivate show attendees as the best new product award winners are announced, SEMA Show organizers said. Tickets to the New Products Breakfast are available to all SEMA Showgoers at no cost by visiting www.semashow.com/banquet. Tickets are free to all credentialed attendees, but must be reserved in advance as seating is limited.

In addition to a sit-down breakfast served beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the event includes announcements and introductions of new product winners. Awards are presented in 16 categories and will be showcased in the New Products Showcase throughout the week of the SEMA Show. The New Products Showcase, voted on by buyers and media as the No. 1 SEMA Show destination, includes exhibitors’ new and featured products displayed in a single location. All exhibitors may enter an unlimited number of products into the Showcase, with the first entry offered at no cost, according to SEMA Show.

