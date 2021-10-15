Connect with us

News

Jay Leno to Kick Off SEMA Show at New Products Breakfast

The New Products Breakfast will take place on Nov. 2 before the SEMA Show floor officially opens that day.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Jay Leno will kick off the 2021 SEMA Show as the featured guest of the New Products Breakfast on Nov. 2. Taking place before the SEMA Show floor officially opens that same day, the New Products Awards Breakfast is akin to an opening ceremony for the four-day event, where automotive innovation, technology and advancement take center stage, according to SEMA Show.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As the featured guest of the New Products Breakfast, Leno will inspire and motivate show attendees as the best new product award winners are announced, SEMA Show organizers said.

Tickets to the New Products Breakfast are available to all SEMA Showgoers at no cost by visiting www.semashow.com/banquet. Tickets are free to all credentialed attendees, but must be reserved in advance as seating is limited.

Advertisement

In addition to a sit-down breakfast served beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the event includes announcements and introductions of new product winners. Awards are presented in 16 categories and will be showcased in the New Products Showcase throughout the week of the SEMA Show. The New Products Showcase, voted on by buyers and media as the No. 1 SEMA Show destination, includes exhibitors’ new and featured products displayed in a single location. All exhibitors may enter an unlimited number of products into the Showcase, with the first entry offered at no cost, according to SEMA Show.

Advertisement

The SEMA Show takes place Nov. 2-5, 2021, in Las Vegas, with the show floor opening at 9 a.m. More than 1,300 exhibiting companies are set to participate throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center. To date, more than 40,000 buyers have signed up to attend. To learn more, visit www.semashow.com/banquet.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Hankook Receives Platinum Medal in EcoVadis CSR Assessment

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Christine Croucher, Tire Lady’s Rainbow Tire

News: OTR International Acquires Hoosier Wheel

People: Magna Tyres Appoints New Commercial Director

Advertisement

on

Jay Leno to Kick Off SEMA Show at New Products Breakfast

on

RoboTire Closes Series A Investment Round

on

Bridgestone Develops Tires for Ferrari Roma

on

Goodyear Names New Chief Operating and Integration Officer
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

TPMS: Troubleshooting TPMS Diagnostic Service

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Service: Goodyear Launches New Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Campbell Hausfeld

Contact: Ginnie FallerPhone: 513-367-4811
100 Production Dr., Harrison OH 45030
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

‘Rusty’ Rovere, Owner of Dale’s Tire, Dies at Age 72
Matt Leeper Sumitomo Rubber North America Matt Leeper Sumitomo Rubber North America

News

SRNA Has Arrived: Falken Touts 2020 Wins Despite Supply Issues
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Greenbriar Sells Majority Stake of Sun Auto Tire & Service

News

Continental Launches New G-Max Justice AW Pursuit Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine