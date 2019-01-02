Iori Suzuki Becomes Chairman of Toyo Tire Holdings of America

Iori Suzuki, currently president and CEO of Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. (TTHA), will add the title of chairman of the company to his title.

Suzuki will continue in his role as corporate officer of the company. He succeeds James L. Hawk, CEO of Toyo Automotive Parts (USA), Inc., and chairman of Toyo Tire North America OE Sales LLC. Hawk concluded his chairman roles on December 31, 2018. He will assume the position of senior advisor to the Toyo Tire group.

Kiyohito Hasumi was also appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer of Toyo Tire Holdings of America. Hasumi served as the company’s senior vice president from 2017-2018 and president of both Toyo Tire Canada Inc. and Nitto Tire Canada Inc., from 2014-2016.