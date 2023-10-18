 Hunter Engineering to Unveil Hawkeye XL Alignment System at SEMA

Hunter Engineering to Unveil Hawkeye XL Alignment System at SEMA

Hunter said its new Hawkeye XL performs commercial vehicle alignments in four minutes.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hunter Engineering has announced its new Hawkeye XL alignment system. The company said this system is designed for maximum speed, durability and ease of use for a wide range of commercial vehicles and provides accurate measurements in four minutes or less.

The new aligner will be on public display for the first time in the Hunter booth at SEMA.

The company said the Hawkeye XL aligner features lightweight, three-dimensional XL targets that are highly durable, low-maintenance and non-electronic. It also includes precise high-definition cameras, that provide extra-long-range sight, capturing measurements in a single rolling compensation and displaying live alignment readings for up to three axles at once. The extended range enables the XL to align 53-foot trailers. With a moveable camera beam and portable cabinet, technicians can perform alignments on either the floor or a lift, in any bay, Hunter said.

The XL offers optional Fully Integrated Alignment with Hunter’s L494HD alignment rack, or FIA-compatible turnplate kits to streamline processes. Standard self-centering adaptors fit wheels from 15 to 28 inches. For even more speed and wheel protection, optional Quick Grips are available in both heavy-duty and passenger versions.

Additionally, Hawkeye XL connects to the HunterNet 2 customer portal, allowing shop owners to monitor alignment performance remotely and in real time.

The XL’s efficiency, versatility and low maintenance combine to yield more uptime and a lower cost of ownership. Misaligned wheels can have a sizeable impact on commercial vehicle fuel cost and tire wear.

