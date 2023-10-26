Hunter’s New Scissor Lifts are on Display at SEMA

Hunter Engineering has announced new, longer variations of its RX14 and RX16 scissor alignment racks. These new models, RX14KL and RX16KL, can accommodate up to 195-inch two-wheel wheelbases. The RX14KL lift gains an additional 13 inches, while the RX16KL picks up an additional 17 inches, Hunter said.

The new lifts are on public display in the Hunter booth at SEMA in Las Vegas, Oct. 31 – Nov. 3.

Hunter is responding to a growing industry need for greater length, said Hunter HD product manager Pete Liebetreu.

“The longer wheelbase adds more medium-duty vehicle capability, along with more runway to perform rolling compensation on crew-cab pickups and larger vans,” Liebetreu said. “It also adds more last-mile delivery vehicle capability, which is a rapidly growing service segment.”

Hunter said the new adjustable turn plate pockets provide 88- to 168-inch four-wheel alignment service range. When aligning a shorter vehicle, the turn plates can be moved back in the pocket in seconds. Additionally, a new flush-mount arrangement simplifies floor-level rolling compensation and ADAS calibrations.

Hunter said all its scissor lifts are designed to offer maximum productivity in a minimum space. The surface-mount RX14 and flush-mount RX16 series provide 14,000 and 16,000 lbs. respective capacity and both include two 9,000-lb. capacity jacks.

All models offer low drive-on height and are also PowerSlide and InflationStation capable.