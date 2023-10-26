 Hunter's New Scissor Lifts are on Display at SEMA

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

Hunter’s New Scissor Lifts are on Display at SEMA

Hunter is showcasing its new, longer RX14KL and RX16KL alignment lifts for larger vehicles at SEMA.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hunter-RX14KL_Flush-1400

Hunter Engineering has announced new, longer variations of its RX14 and RX16 scissor alignment racks. These new models, RX14KL and RX16KL, can accommodate up to 195-inch two-wheel wheelbases. The RX14KL lift gains an additional 13 inches, while the RX16KL picks up an additional 17 inches, Hunter said.

Related Articles

The new lifts are on public display in the Hunter booth at SEMA in Las Vegas, Oct. 31 – Nov. 3.

Hunter is responding to a growing industry need for greater length, said Hunter HD product manager Pete Liebetreu.

“The longer wheelbase adds more medium-duty vehicle capability, along with more runway to perform rolling compensation on crew-cab pickups and larger vans,” Liebetreu said. “It also adds more last-mile delivery vehicle capability, which is a rapidly growing service segment.”

Hunter said the new adjustable turn plate pockets provide 88- to 168-inch four-wheel alignment service range. When aligning a shorter vehicle, the turn plates can be moved back in the pocket in seconds. Additionally, a new flush-mount arrangement simplifies floor-level rolling compensation and ADAS calibrations.

Hunter said all its scissor lifts are designed to offer maximum productivity in a minimum space. The surface-mount RX14 and flush-mount RX16 series provide 14,000 and 16,000 lbs. respective capacity and both include two 9,000-lb. capacity jacks.

All models offer low drive-on height and are also PowerSlide and InflationStation capable.

You May Also Like

FINAL_TireConnect Logo
AISIN-DriveMotorBatteryPack
Continental-EcoContact-6Q
News

Cosmo Tires Expands Distribution with New Partner

Mighty Tire Wholesale will distribute Cosmo brand tires under a new agreement.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Cosmo Tires announced Mighty Tire Wholesale, a wholly-owned division of Ziegler Tire, as its newest distributor. This distribution expansion is part of Cosmo Tires’ strategic plan to expand its market access for consumers, the company said.

“With both organizations being family owned, it was a natural fit and we understand the complexities of the independent tire dealer,” John Zeigler, vice president of Mighty Tire Wholesale, said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Rotary Showcases Shop Solutions at 2023 SEMA Show

Rotary will unveil new lifts, a repair table, a mobile ADAS calibrator and more.

By Christian Hinton
VSG_Rotary_SEMA
Kumho Showcases Full Light Truck Tire Lineup at SEMA

Kumho Tire will return to SEMA to highlight its latest all-terrain and mud-terrain tires including the new Road Venture AT52.

By Christian Hinton
Magna Tyres Sponsors Inaugural Ariat Dirt World Summit

Magna will focus on displaying its MAO1+ mining tire, MAO8 earthmover tire and truck tire lineup at Ariat Dirt World Summit.

By Christian Hinton
MAGNA TYRES ARIAT DIRT
Autel Donates ADAS Calibration Packages to Collision Repair Schools

Autel is using its partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to develop safety curriculum.

By Christian Hinton
Autel_CREF

Other Posts

Atturo Unveils All-Weather AZ810 Tire at SEMA

The AZ810 will be on display in the Atturo booth, South lower hall #44167 and in the SEMA New Product Showcase.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-SEMA-new-tire
Dealer Tire Names Brad Meader as New Chief Financial Officer

Meader joins Dealer Tire with nearly 20 years of experience in finance, M&A and capital markets.

By Christian Hinton
Meader_Brad-
Toyo Tires Celebrates 10 Years of Treadpass at SEMA

Toyo debuted 30 vehicles and are collaborating with artist Blue the Great on live art installation at the annual SEMA showcase.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian Tyres, Powdr Giveaway Offers Chance to Win Tires

The contest by Nokian Tyres and Powdr lets participants guess the location of hidden virtual tires for prizes.

By Christian Hinton
Copper_Tire_Angle