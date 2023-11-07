 Hunter Rolls Out HawkEye XL at Five Love's Locations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

Hunter Rolls Out HawkEye XL at Five Love’s Locations

Hunter's Hawkeye XL alignment system will handle vehicles from Class 8 trailers to passenger cars at five Love's locations.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hunter-Hawkeye-XL

Love’s and Hunter Engineering are rolling out Hunter’s new HawkEye XL alignment system at five Love’s locations. Hunter said the new aligner is designed for maximum speed, durability and ease of use for heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty vehicles, delivering measurements in four minutes or less.

Related Articles

The centerpiece of the Hawkeye XL is new camera technology with extra-long range and extra-large targets, expanded from the industry-leading HawkEye Elite alignment system, the company said.

Hunter said lightweight, three-dimensional targets are highly durable, low-maintenance and non-electronic. Precise high-definition cameras also provide extra-long-range sight, capturing measurements in a single rolling compensation and displaying live alignment readings for up to three axles at once.

The expanded range delivers expanded results, enabling the XL to easily align 53-foot trailers, Hunter said. With a moveable camera beam and portable cabinet, technicians can perform alignments on either the floor or a lift and the aligner’s capabilities extend from Class 8 down to passenger vehicles.

The XL offers optional Fully Integrated Alignment with Hunter’s L494HD alignment rack, or FIA-compatible turnplate kits to streamline processes, according to the manufacturer. Standard self-centering adaptors fit wheels from 15 to 28 inches. Hunter said optional QuickGrip adaptors are available in both heavy-duty and passenger versions.

You May Also Like

CTDA-Sacramento-Area-Meeting
Yokohama-NORRA-team
Yokohama-Advan-NLS
News

VIP Tires & Service Launches Fund to Aid Maine Families

Following the recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, VIP Tires & Service initiated a fund to donate $10 per tire sale to affected families.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
donate-stock

VIP Tires & Service is launching a new fund to support the families impacted by the Oct. 25 shootings in Lewiston, Maine. VIP will donate $10 for every tire sold at its Auburn store and two Lewiston locations to a new fund that will aid in the recovery of the communities hit hardest by the events, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bridgestone Donates $100K to TechForce Foundation

Funds will provide scholarships, grants and job resources for students pursuing automotive technician careers.

By Christian Hinton
donation-stock
ATD Launches Digital Suite ‘Radius’ During SEMA Show

ATD President and CEO Stuart Schuette says the company has advanced from a diversified wholesale tire distributor to a connected physical and digital platform.

By David Sickels
ATD SEMA
Bridgestone Showcases Custom Vehicle Builds at SEMA 2023

Bridgestone’s partnership with Dustin Williams debuts four unique custom builds equipped with Potenza RE-71RS tires.

By Christian Hinton
2015-Subaru-WRX SEMA
Meyle Showcases Product Lines at AAPEX

Meyle is showcasing its Meyle HD, Meyle PD, and Meyle Original parts lines at this year’s AAPEX show in Las Vegas.

By Christian Hinton
AAPEX-x-MEYLE

Other Posts

Tire Balancing Using Road Force Function

Traditional wheel balancing methods may not always provide the desired results, leading to vibrations and uneven tire wear.

By David Sickels
Continental-balancing
SEMA 2023 Walkaround – Tires & Wheels

See the latest from Cooper Tire, Hunter Engineering, Hankook, Bridgestone, ATD, Bartec, Anyline, Gaither Tool, Rotary, Kumho, Bendpak, Hamaton, Alligator and so many more.

By David Sickels
SEMA-2023
TIA Inducts Richard Smallwood, Mary Sikora Into Hall of Fame

The two longtime industry executives were awarded for their efforts during the 2023 Tire Industry Honors Program during SEMA.

By David Sickels
SEMA-TIA-Awards
Bartec Introduces the Rite-Sensor RS-2000

Bartec’s new Rite-Sensor for vehicles with wheel arch initiators is on display at this year’s SEMA Show at booth #41057.

By Christian Hinton
Bartec TPMS SEMA