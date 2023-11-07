Hunter Rolls Out HawkEye XL at Five Love’s Locations

Love’s and Hunter Engineering are rolling out Hunter’s new HawkEye XL alignment system at five Love’s locations. Hunter said the new aligner is designed for maximum speed, durability and ease of use for heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty vehicles, delivering measurements in four minutes or less.

The centerpiece of the Hawkeye XL is new camera technology with extra-long range and extra-large targets, expanded from the industry-leading HawkEye Elite alignment system, the company said.

Hunter said lightweight, three-dimensional targets are highly durable, low-maintenance and non-electronic. Precise high-definition cameras also provide extra-long-range sight, capturing measurements in a single rolling compensation and displaying live alignment readings for up to three axles at once.

The expanded range delivers expanded results, enabling the XL to easily align 53-foot trailers, Hunter said. With a moveable camera beam and portable cabinet, technicians can perform alignments on either the floor or a lift and the aligner’s capabilities extend from Class 8 down to passenger vehicles.

The XL offers optional Fully Integrated Alignment with Hunter’s L494HD alignment rack, or FIA-compatible turnplate kits to streamline processes, according to the manufacturer. Standard self-centering adaptors fit wheels from 15 to 28 inches. Hunter said optional QuickGrip adaptors are available in both heavy-duty and passenger versions.