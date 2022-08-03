Connect with us

Hunter Engineering Announces Summer Finance Promotion

Hunter Engineering has announced a summer finance promotion, effective through Aug. 31. Offered in partnership with GreatAmerica, Hunter says the promotion includes a 0% interest rate for a term of 12 months and a 2.9% rate for 24 months.

Hunter says the offers are available across all U.S. market segments with a $10,000 minimum order requirement. Additionally, GreatAmerica says it is offering a special 60-month option at 6.9% for customers desiring longer terms.

The promotion is valid through participating Hunter distributors, according to the company.

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.

