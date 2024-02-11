Hunter Engineering wins award for Optimizely CMS implementation

Hunter Engineering was recently named an Optimizely 2023 Customer Awards contest winner. Hunter won in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category. The organization-wide award recognizes customers who have deployed and maintained a technology ecosystem with Optimizely at the center of their digital planning and execution, Hunter said.

Hunter employed several Optimizely products, like the Optimizely CMS, where Hunter’s corporate website saw a 70% increase in monthly average page views. According to Hunter, a large portion of this growth was driven by the HunterNet 2 portal built within Optimizely, where customers log in for personalized data about the Hunter equipment installed at their business, as well as information for technicians and service writers.

Examples of this information access would include detailed equipment performance data, such as all vehicle alignment inspections for customers with Quick Check systems, body damage images for viewing and download, and service guides to identify vehicle repair requirements and tool compatibility, Hunter said.

hunter said its most prominent use of an Optimizely product was in expanding the company’s e-commerce customer experience. The Shop Hunter Marketplace now offers more than 130 commonly ordered wear items and accessories for U.S. customers, such as tire changer polymer mount heads, tire paste and brushes and balancer wheel mounting cups.